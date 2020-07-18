All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S

494 Rolling Green Circle · (248) 818-4605
Location

494 Rolling Green Circle, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Brookedale Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
ALMOST EVERY SQUARE INCH INSIDE AND OUT HAS BEEN REMODELED! This is the one you have been waiting for! Be the first to live in this fully remodeled home! All new flooring throughout home with beautiful HW/Vinyl flooring and carpet throughout! Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances throughout! All the bathrooms have been remodels and fresh paint throughout - inside and out!!. This home also boasts of a finished basement with a pool table, dart board, and bar! Home is located in the coveted Rochester school district, and a short walk to many restaurants, shopping, and the Rochester Village. Just too much to list, a true must see! Huge private corner lot! Nest smart thermostat will be installed this week!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have any available units?
494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have?
Some of 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S offers parking.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have a pool?
No, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have accessible units?
No, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S has units with dishwashers.
Does 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S does not have units with air conditioning.






