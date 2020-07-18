494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage

ALMOST EVERY SQUARE INCH INSIDE AND OUT HAS BEEN REMODELED! This is the one you have been waiting for! Be the first to live in this fully remodeled home! All new flooring throughout home with beautiful HW/Vinyl flooring and carpet throughout! Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances throughout! All the bathrooms have been remodels and fresh paint throughout - inside and out!!. This home also boasts of a finished basement with a pool table, dart board, and bar! Home is located in the coveted Rochester school district, and a short walk to many restaurants, shopping, and the Rochester Village. Just too much to list, a true must see! Huge private corner lot! Nest smart thermostat will be installed this week!