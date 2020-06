Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back . Site features a pool area too for summer family fun. Property is located near Oakland University , across from Whole Foods and very near to Downtown Rochester. Come check it out!



(RLNE5794019)