2796 NORTON LAWN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on 1 acre lot with great curb appeal and many surprises waiting for you inside and out! Upon arrival, notice the expansive and inviting wrap-around porch that provides a comfortable place to take in the fresh air and "sit-a-spell" after a busy day. Upon entry you will be pleasantly surprised with the quality of workmanship and outstanding attention to detail. Notice the first floor has 2 full bedrooms and baths, an open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliances, cathedral ceilings and door wall leading to an incredible deck and backyard. Also notable it the upstairs loft with built-ins, and an additional bedroom and bath. On top of that, there is a bedroom in the finished basement and a huge bonus room above the garage. Absolutely no pets or smoking. Water included in rent.