2796 NORTON LAWN
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

2796 NORTON LAWN

2796 Norton Lawn Street · (248) 752-3078
Location

2796 Norton Lawn Street, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Eyster's Avon Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on 1 acre lot with great curb appeal and many surprises waiting for you inside and out! Upon arrival, notice the expansive and inviting wrap-around porch that provides a comfortable place to take in the fresh air and "sit-a-spell" after a busy day. Upon entry you will be pleasantly surprised with the quality of workmanship and outstanding attention to detail. Notice the first floor has 2 full bedrooms and baths, an open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliances, cathedral ceilings and door wall leading to an incredible deck and backyard. Also notable it the upstairs loft with built-ins, and an additional bedroom and bath. On top of that, there is a bedroom in the finished basement and a huge bonus room above the garage. Absolutely no pets or smoking. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have any available units?
2796 NORTON LAWN has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2796 NORTON LAWN have?
Some of 2796 NORTON LAWN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2796 NORTON LAWN currently offering any rent specials?
2796 NORTON LAWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2796 NORTON LAWN pet-friendly?
No, 2796 NORTON LAWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN offer parking?
Yes, 2796 NORTON LAWN offers parking.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2796 NORTON LAWN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have a pool?
No, 2796 NORTON LAWN does not have a pool.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have accessible units?
No, 2796 NORTON LAWN does not have accessible units.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2796 NORTON LAWN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2796 NORTON LAWN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2796 NORTON LAWN does not have units with air conditioning.
