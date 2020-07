Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

BEVERLY Available 08/02/20 This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for small family. It has a large fenced yard, 1 detached car garage and partially finished basement as well as newer windows. Kitchen appliances included. Please note that AC is not included.



Section 8 accepted

Monthly rent $1,000 includes water

Deposit $1,800

NO pets / NO Smoking allowed

Tenant responsible for all other utilities



Contact landlord via text at 248-842-3308 to setup an appointment today! Accepts Section 8.



