65 West Brooklyn Avenue

Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new blinds. Lots of play-space and storage in the basement, washer and dryer in laundry. Private, mostly fenced back yard and 2 car detached garage. Ready to move in! Don’t wait to see this lovely home! It’s 5 minutes to I75 and Great Lakes Crossing, and a quick walk to Dairy Queen! $55 Application fee. $275 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. visit the website rently.com to view the property.

Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,798.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.