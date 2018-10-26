All apartments in Pontiac
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020

65 West Brooklyn Avenue

65 West Brooklyn Avenue · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new blinds. Lots of play-space and storage in the basement, washer and dryer in laundry. Private, mostly fenced back yard and 2 car detached garage. Ready to move in! Don’t wait to see this lovely home! It’s 5 minutes to I75 and Great Lakes Crossing, and a quick walk to Dairy Queen! $55 Application fee. $275 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin Fee. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. visit the website rently.com to view the property.
Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,798.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
65 West Brooklyn Avenue has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
Is 65 West Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
65 West Brooklyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 West Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 West Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 West Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
