Pontiac, MI
24 STEPHEN
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:14 AM

24 STEPHEN

24 Stephens Court · (248) 318-4439
Location

24 Stephens Court, Pontiac, MI 48342

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upper unit · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide Track-Woodward, M-59-huron, I-75,US Post Metroplex,GM Powertrain plant,Baker college,O.C.C,Oakland University,Mc Laren Hospital,St Joseph Mercy,
Must have Security Deposit and 1st Month Rent
Viewing is by appointment only
Call or text (248) 318-4439 for more information. Include first and last name.Include Phone #

(RLNE107893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 STEPHEN have any available units?
24 STEPHEN has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 STEPHEN have?
Some of 24 STEPHEN's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 STEPHEN currently offering any rent specials?
24 STEPHEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 STEPHEN pet-friendly?
No, 24 STEPHEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 24 STEPHEN offer parking?
Yes, 24 STEPHEN does offer parking.
Does 24 STEPHEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 STEPHEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 STEPHEN have a pool?
No, 24 STEPHEN does not have a pool.
Does 24 STEPHEN have accessible units?
No, 24 STEPHEN does not have accessible units.
Does 24 STEPHEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 STEPHEN does not have units with dishwashers.
