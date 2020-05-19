24 STEPHEN

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice,large Apartment in Duplex , just renovated,with 2 bedrooms,living room,family room, full bathroom, large kitchen,double size yard,ample parking,quiet street near main street,2 minutes from downtown bars & restaurants great location ,Near Wide Track-Woodward, M-59-huron, I-75,US Post Metroplex,GM Powertrain plant,Baker college,O.C.C,Oakland University,Mc Laren Hospital,St Joseph Mercy,

Must have Security Deposit and 1st Month Rent

Viewing is by appointment only

Call or text (248) 318-4439 for more information. Include first and last name.Include Phone #



(RLNE107893)