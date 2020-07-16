All apartments in Plymouth
524 MARIA Drive

524 Maria Dr · (734) 459-4700
Location

524 Maria Dr, Plymouth, MI 48170

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance. No Maintenance Here! Fresh New Landscaping (2020). 2 Bedrooms, Or A Master And Office Area, And 1.1 Baths! This Condo Screams Pride In Ownership And Convenience! Owner Requires You Submitting An Application Before You View The Property. $50 App Fee Will Not Be Required Until After Pre-Qualifying & Seeing The Condo. Must Have At Least 3x The Income and 650+ Credit Score To Be Considered. Renters Insurance and DTE Appliance Coverage Is Required. Small Dogs May Be Allowed up to 25 pounds, With a Non-Refundable $300.00 Pet Fee. 16 Month Minimum Term. Lease To Start September 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

