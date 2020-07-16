524 MARIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance. No Maintenance Here! Fresh New Landscaping (2020). 2 Bedrooms, Or A Master And Office Area, And 1.1 Baths! This Condo Screams Pride In Ownership And Convenience! Owner Requires You Submitting An Application Before You View The Property. $50 App Fee Will Not Be Required Until After Pre-Qualifying & Seeing The Condo. Must Have At Least 3x The Income and 650+ Credit Score To Be Considered. Renters Insurance and DTE Appliance Coverage Is Required. Small Dogs May Be Allowed up to 25 pounds, With a Non-Refundable $300.00 Pet Fee. 16 Month Minimum Term. Lease To Start September 1, 2020.