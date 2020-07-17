All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
937 VERNITA Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

937 VERNITA Drive

937 Vernita · No Longer Available
Location

937 Vernita, Oakland County, MI 48362

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN WEDNESDAY 6:30-8:00 P.M. What a great opportunity to live in this festive community and attend award winning Lake Orion school district! Great rental available immediately. Tucked nicely in a fantastic subdivision. Wonderful home, floor plan and location. Large living room with tons of natural light. Updated windows & furnace, AC too. Humongous fenced-in backyard. Beautiful oak kitchen with eat in bar area. Full appliances including the washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs & then a huge master bedroom and full bath on the main floor. So there's plenty of privacy. There's an incredible mud room/office area off the attached garage. 1 1/2 months security deposit, $250 non refundable carpet cleaning fee, no pets & no smoking please. Wonderful landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

