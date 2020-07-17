937 VERNITA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN WEDNESDAY 6:30-8:00 P.M. What a great opportunity to live in this festive community and attend award winning Lake Orion school district! Great rental available immediately. Tucked nicely in a fantastic subdivision. Wonderful home, floor plan and location. Large living room with tons of natural light. Updated windows & furnace, AC too. Humongous fenced-in backyard. Beautiful oak kitchen with eat in bar area. Full appliances including the washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs & then a huge master bedroom and full bath on the main floor. So there's plenty of privacy. There's an incredible mud room/office area off the attached garage. 1 1/2 months security deposit, $250 non refundable carpet cleaning fee, no pets & no smoking please. Wonderful landlords.