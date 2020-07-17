937 VERNITA Drive

Amenities
OPEN WEDNESDAY 6:30-8:00 P.M. What a great opportunity to live in this festive community and attend award winning Lake Orion school district! Great rental available immediately. Tucked nicely in a fantastic subdivision. Wonderful home, floor plan and location. Large living room with tons of natural light. Updated windows & furnace, AC too. Humongous fenced-in backyard. Beautiful oak kitchen with eat in bar area. Full appliances including the washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs & then a huge master bedroom and full bath on the main floor. So there's plenty of privacy. There's an incredible mud room/office area off the attached garage. 1 1/2 months security deposit, $250 non refundable carpet cleaning fee, no pets & no smoking please. Wonderful landlords.