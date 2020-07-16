All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

6460 Summer Court

6460 Summer Court · No Longer Available
Location

6460 Summer Court, Oakland County, MI 48322

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Gorgeous contemporary home well located at popular Maplewoods North Sub with circular entry drive way and newly updated landscaping. Huge soaring ceiling great room with beautiful winding stairs. Bright and spacious lib/study room with hardwood floor and atrium windows. Nice kitchen with newer appliances. Gas stove is in center island. Luxury master suite has walk in closet, private balcony and huge bathroom with large Jacuzzi. Two newer vanities in upstairs bathrooms. Two newer water heaters, one newer furnace and two sump pumps. Convenient location of near shops, library and excellent West Bloomfield school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Summer Court have any available units?
6460 Summer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland County, MI.
What amenities does 6460 Summer Court have?
Some of 6460 Summer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 Summer Court currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Summer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Summer Court pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Summer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 6460 Summer Court offer parking?
Yes, 6460 Summer Court offers parking.
Does 6460 Summer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6460 Summer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Summer Court have a pool?
No, 6460 Summer Court does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Summer Court have accessible units?
No, 6460 Summer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Summer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 Summer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 Summer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 Summer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
