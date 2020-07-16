6460 Summer Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous contemporary home well located at popular Maplewoods North Sub with circular entry drive way and newly updated landscaping. Huge soaring ceiling great room with beautiful winding stairs. Bright and spacious lib/study room with hardwood floor and atrium windows. Nice kitchen with newer appliances. Gas stove is in center island. Luxury master suite has walk in closet, private balcony and huge bathroom with large Jacuzzi. Two newer vanities in upstairs bathrooms. Two newer water heaters, one newer furnace and two sump pumps. Convenient location of near shops, library and excellent West Bloomfield school.