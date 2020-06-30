Amenities

6340 Eastlawn Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Ranch - Perfectly located minutes away from schools, downtown Clarkston and expressways! 3 Beds, 1.5 Bath, Living, Dining, Laundry Rm with hookups, and Large family room leads to deck and an incredible backyard for entertaining. Central Heating. Quiet street and serene setting. Available for August Occupancy. Applicant must have a good rental history, credit score of 630+, and proof of income of 3x rent. Move-in cost = First Month Rent + 1.5 Month Security Deposit + $250 Cleaning Fee. Pets permitted with approval.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4918084)