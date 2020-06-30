All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 6340 Eastlawn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
6340 Eastlawn Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

6340 Eastlawn Ave

6340 Eastlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6340 Eastlawn Avenue, Oakland County, MI 48346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6340 Eastlawn Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Ranch - Perfectly located minutes away from schools, downtown Clarkston and expressways! 3 Beds, 1.5 Bath, Living, Dining, Laundry Rm with hookups, and Large family room leads to deck and an incredible backyard for entertaining. Central Heating. Quiet street and serene setting. Available for August Occupancy. Applicant must have a good rental history, credit score of 630+, and proof of income of 3x rent. Move-in cost = First Month Rent + 1.5 Month Security Deposit + $250 Cleaning Fee. Pets permitted with approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4918084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have any available units?
6340 Eastlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland County, MI.
Is 6340 Eastlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Eastlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Eastlawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6340 Eastlawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 Eastlawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6340 Eastlawn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road
Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor