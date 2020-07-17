5584 S PICCADILLY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming colonial 4 bed spacious house situated on an over-sized lot with lots of recent upgrades. Close to West Bloomfield Schools and Shopping Areas. Formal dining with formal living room and spacious family room. Big master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Second bed room is spacious as well with new mirrored cabinets. Bedrooms with large closets and two full bathroom on the second floor. Great home for entertaining parties in outside lush lawns at front and back. Home has great structure. Updates: Water Heater–2019, Mirrored Closets-2018, New two-car Garage Doors–2018, New Cooking Range-2018, New Dryer -2017, New Carpet and Paint–2017. Ready to move-in. Buyer agent to verify all measurements. Great home offered at a very reasonable price.