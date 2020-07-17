All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
5584 S PICCADILLY
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:48 PM

5584 S PICCADILLY

5584 South Piccadilly Circle · (734) 754-6217
Location

5584 South Piccadilly Circle, Oakland County, MI 48322

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2049 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming colonial 4 bed spacious house situated on an over-sized lot with lots of recent upgrades. Close to West Bloomfield Schools and Shopping Areas. Formal dining with formal living room and spacious family room. Big master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Second bed room is spacious as well with new mirrored cabinets. Bedrooms with large closets and two full bathroom on the second floor. Great home for entertaining parties in outside lush lawns at front and back. Home has great structure. Updates: Water Heater–2019, Mirrored Closets-2018, New two-car Garage Doors–2018, New Cooking Range-2018, New Dryer -2017, New Carpet and Paint–2017. Ready to move-in. Buyer agent to verify all measurements. Great home offered at a very reasonable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have any available units?
5584 S PICCADILLY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5584 S PICCADILLY have?
Some of 5584 S PICCADILLY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5584 S PICCADILLY currently offering any rent specials?
5584 S PICCADILLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5584 S PICCADILLY pet-friendly?
No, 5584 S PICCADILLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY offer parking?
Yes, 5584 S PICCADILLY offers parking.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5584 S PICCADILLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have a pool?
No, 5584 S PICCADILLY does not have a pool.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have accessible units?
No, 5584 S PICCADILLY does not have accessible units.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5584 S PICCADILLY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5584 S PICCADILLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5584 S PICCADILLY does not have units with air conditioning.
