4664 AMBERWOOD Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*AVAILABLE NOW* EXCELLENT, SPACIOUS & CLEAN EXECUTIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC! OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS IS EXACTLY THE KIND OF CONTEMPORARY HOME YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE ALONG WITH A PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS FRIDGE FREEZER & ISLAND W/ADDITIONAL SEATING AT THE BREAKFAST BAR. THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE DINING AREA & THE LIVING ROOM BEYOND. THERE ARE 2 DOOR WALLS, 1 ON THE UPPER LEVEL OPENING TO A BEAUTIFUL DECK & THE OTHER ON THE LOWER LEVEL OPENING TO A BLOCK PAVER PATIO, BOTH OVERLOOKING A PRIME LOT. THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET & FULL BATHROOM. WONDERFUL FAMILY ROOM HAS GAS FIREPLACE. FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/GREAT LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWER WASHER / DRYER & HALF BATH. JUST MINUTES FROM LOCAL SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, I-75, FCA TECH CENTER & OAKLAND UNIVERSITY. *AWARD WINNING ROCHESTER SCHOOLS* (DELTA KELLY ELEMENTARY, VAN HOOSEN MIDDLE SCHOOL & ADAMS HS). NO SMOKING, PETS NEGOTIABLE. $25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT OCCUPANT.