Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4533 Bantry Dr

4533 Bantry Drive · (248) 607-0882
Location

4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI 48322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ??????
This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood. New Sump pump, partial finished basement, Anderson windows, attached garage with a concrete deck and driveway. The den is currently being used as a Fifth bedroom. Within one mile of Elementary, Middle and High School.
Purchase Price is $275,000 with 3% ($8,250) going toward the closing cost.
Down payment approximately $8,500. Total house payment principal, interest, taxes and insurance $1,800 a month. Call or text for details on our Homebuying Credit Building program. THIS HOUSE HAS SOLD, BUT WE MAY HAVE OTHER HOUSES THAT WILL FIT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.

(RLNE4429076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Bantry Dr have any available units?
4533 Bantry Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4533 Bantry Dr have?
Some of 4533 Bantry Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Bantry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Bantry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Bantry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Bantry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Bantry Dr offers parking.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Bantry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr have a pool?
No, 4533 Bantry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr have accessible units?
No, 4533 Bantry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Bantry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Bantry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4533 Bantry Dr has units with air conditioning.
