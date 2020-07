Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated. The door wall to a large deck overlooks the nice yard. Spacious closets, new garage door, fireplace, sprinkler & security systems, and new concrete driveway. Great home, great location, and great value! Come check it out.