2818 Treyburn Ln

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study. Formal dining has bay window and family room has gas fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops and ceramic tile. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, private bath, walk in closet and powder room. Doorwall off breakfast nook leads to paver patio. First floor laundry. Central air. New stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave range fan, washer and dryer. Great neighborhood and close to restaurants, shopping and close to M-5. $500 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Must See. Won’t last. Occupancy August 21, 2020. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



No Pets Allowed



