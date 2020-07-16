All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 2818 Treyburn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
2818 Treyburn Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2818 Treyburn Ln

2818 Treyburn Lane · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI 48324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study. Formal dining has bay window and family room has gas fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops and ceramic tile. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, private bath, walk in closet and powder room. Doorwall off breakfast nook leads to paver patio. First floor laundry. Central air. New stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave range fan, washer and dryer. Great neighborhood and close to restaurants, shopping and close to M-5. $500 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Must See. Won’t last. Occupancy August 21, 2020. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have any available units?
2818 Treyburn Ln has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2818 Treyburn Ln have?
Some of 2818 Treyburn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Treyburn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Treyburn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Treyburn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Treyburn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Treyburn Ln offers parking.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Treyburn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have a pool?
No, 2818 Treyburn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have accessible units?
No, 2818 Treyburn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Treyburn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Treyburn Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2818 Treyburn Ln has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2818 Treyburn Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive
Wolverine Lake, MI 48390
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd.
Milford, MI 48383
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr
Troy, MI 48084
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity