All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 2049 DUCK LAKE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
2049 DUCK LAKE Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

2049 DUCK LAKE Road

2049 Duck Lake Road North · (248) 348-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2049 Duck Lake Road North, Oakland County, MI 48356

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 8000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
UPPER UNIT APARTMENT FOR LEASE. Occupancy Aug 2nd. Located in well maintained 8 unit building. 2nd floor 1020 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Bath recently updated. 12 month min. lease. No short term leases. Longer lease may be considered. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher disposal included. Laundry facilities with newer washer and dryer in basement. Locked storage room goes with apartment. Ample lighted parking around building. Non smoking building, No Pets allowed. Not a lakefront, but offers day lake priv. on all sports Lake across road. Rent includes water, sewer, heat, trash, snow removal, yard maint. grounds maint. Must submit application found in documents along with credit report. 1st months rent, 1 month security deposit, $200 additional fee for move out cleaning, lease processing, employment verification and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have any available units?
2049 DUCK LAKE Road has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have?
Some of 2049 DUCK LAKE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 DUCK LAKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2049 DUCK LAKE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 DUCK LAKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road offers parking.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have a pool?
No, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have accessible units?
No, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 DUCK LAKE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 DUCK LAKE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2049 DUCK LAKE Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd.
Milford, MI 48383
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln
Novi, MI 48377
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct
South Lyon, MI 48165
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity