2049 DUCK LAKE Road

UPPER UNIT APARTMENT FOR LEASE. Occupancy Aug 2nd. Located in well maintained 8 unit building. 2nd floor 1020 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Bath recently updated. 12 month min. lease. No short term leases. Longer lease may be considered. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher disposal included. Laundry facilities with newer washer and dryer in basement. Locked storage room goes with apartment. Ample lighted parking around building. Non smoking building, No Pets allowed. Not a lakefront, but offers day lake priv. on all sports Lake across road. Rent includes water, sewer, heat, trash, snow removal, yard maint. grounds maint. Must submit application found in documents along with credit report. 1st months rent, 1 month security deposit, $200 additional fee for move out cleaning, lease processing, employment verification and background check.