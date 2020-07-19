13318 Dixie Hwy 48

Amenities
Spacious Floor Plan-Great Location - Property Id: 316404
Lease for ONLY $1025 per month- 3 bedroom 2 bath- 28' x 44- 2016 Champion home at Groveland Manor has all of the must haves for your new home: Great opportunity to enjoy living in a community that adds value and says Yes! Yes! is a "Community Operator of the year" 10 years running!
Range/Refrigerator
Microwave/Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Central air/ Heating
Pet friendly (some restriction and fees apply)
Community Pool / Playground / Community Clubhouse
Your Own Home site - Plant Flowers, Play in the Yard, Barbecue
Live Resident App- easily access community information
RV Storage
EHO (Equal Housing Opportunity)
We are conveniently located close to I75 Freeway offering easy access to a variety of great Schools, dining and shopping options and just minutes away from Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc.
Call Paul at 248-413-8503 to schedule a time to view this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13318-dixie-hwy-holly-mi-unit-48/316404
