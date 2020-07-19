13318 Dixie Hwy 48

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Spacious Floor Plan-Great Location - Property Id: 316404



Lease for ONLY $1025 per month- 3 bedroom 2 bath- 28' x 44- 2016 Champion home at Groveland Manor has all of the must haves for your new home: Great opportunity to enjoy living in a community that adds value and says Yes! Yes! is a "Community Operator of the year" 10 years running!



Range/Refrigerator

Microwave/Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Central air/ Heating

Pet friendly (some restriction and fees apply)

Community Pool / Playground / Community Clubhouse

Your Own Home site - Plant Flowers, Play in the Yard, Barbecue

Live Resident App- easily access community information

RV Storage

EHO (Equal Housing Opportunity)



We are conveniently located close to I75 Freeway offering easy access to a variety of great Schools, dining and shopping options and just minutes away from Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc.



Call Paul at 248-413-8503 to schedule a time to view this home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13318-dixie-hwy-holly-mi-unit-48/316404

(RLNE5957705)