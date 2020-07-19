All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13318 Dixie Hwy 48

13318 Dixie Highway · (248) 413-8503
Location

13318 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI 48442

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 48 · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious Floor Plan-Great Location - Property Id: 316404

Lease for ONLY $1025 per month- 3 bedroom 2 bath- 28' x 44- 2016 Champion home at Groveland Manor has all of the must haves for your new home: Great opportunity to enjoy living in a community that adds value and says Yes! Yes! is a "Community Operator of the year" 10 years running!

Range/Refrigerator
Microwave/Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
Central air/ Heating
Pet friendly (some restriction and fees apply)
Community Pool / Playground / Community Clubhouse
Your Own Home site - Plant Flowers, Play in the Yard, Barbecue
Live Resident App- easily access community information
RV Storage
EHO (Equal Housing Opportunity)

We are conveniently located close to I75 Freeway offering easy access to a variety of great Schools, dining and shopping options and just minutes away from Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc.

Call Paul at 248-413-8503 to schedule a time to view this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13318-dixie-hwy-holly-mi-unit-48/316404
Property Id 316404

(RLNE5957705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

