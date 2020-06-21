All apartments in Novi
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:58 PM

24248 Woodham Road

24248 Woodham Road · (734) 233-7517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI 48374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Open kitchen with stanless appliances. Nice granite count top to kitchen and all bathrooms. Close to City Hall, Downtown, 12 Oaks Mall and all schools. Winning Novi schools. 1.5M security deposit, W2, 2 paystubs, fully credit report, and two year lease required. 48 hours notice required. Please contact agent if have any question. You must see this one!Agents And Clients Are Required To Wear Masks, Gloves, And Shoe Covers During The Entire Showing. Kw Requires That A Licensed Agent Be Present For All Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24248 Woodham Road have any available units?
24248 Woodham Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24248 Woodham Road have?
Some of 24248 Woodham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24248 Woodham Road currently offering any rent specials?
24248 Woodham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24248 Woodham Road pet-friendly?
No, 24248 Woodham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 24248 Woodham Road offer parking?
No, 24248 Woodham Road does not offer parking.
Does 24248 Woodham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24248 Woodham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24248 Woodham Road have a pool?
No, 24248 Woodham Road does not have a pool.
Does 24248 Woodham Road have accessible units?
No, 24248 Woodham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24248 Woodham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24248 Woodham Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24248 Woodham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24248 Woodham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
