24248 Woodham Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Open kitchen with stanless appliances. Nice granite count top to kitchen and all bathrooms. Close to City Hall, Downtown, 12 Oaks Mall and all schools. Winning Novi schools. 1.5M security deposit, W2, 2 paystubs, fully credit report, and two year lease required. 48 hours notice required. Please contact agent if have any question. You must see this one!Agents And Clients Are Required To Wear Masks, Gloves, And Shoe Covers During The Entire Showing. Kw Requires That A Licensed Agent Be Present For All Showings.