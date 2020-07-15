760 Catherine

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - Want to buy a big ole house (2300 sq ft) 3BR. really low cost and easy. Price 29,500 with a down payment of $2750 and monthly payments of $340. We will make you the loan. You will be the deeded owner. There is a lot of cleanup to do, but the house is in pretty good shape. No credit check, Standard simple loan. Price just reduced, text me with the address or better yet email me and I will send you details and access instructions. Blaine@buttross.com. This won't last long. Blaine 512 975 9238 Text the address and I will call you with the details.



