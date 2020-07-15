All apartments in Muskegon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

760 Catherine

760 Catherine Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

760 Catherine Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 760 Catherine · Avail. now

$820

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2607 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - Want to buy a big ole house (2300 sq ft) 3BR. really low cost and easy. Price 29,500 with a down payment of $2750 and monthly payments of $340. We will make you the loan. You will be the deeded owner. There is a lot of cleanup to do, but the house is in pretty good shape. No credit check, Standard simple loan. Price just reduced, text me with the address or better yet email me and I will send you details and access instructions. Blaine@buttross.com. This won't last long. Blaine 512 975 9238 Text the address and I will call you with the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Catherine have any available units?
760 Catherine has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muskegon, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
Is 760 Catherine currently offering any rent specials?
760 Catherine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Catherine pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Catherine is pet friendly.
Does 760 Catherine offer parking?
No, 760 Catherine does not offer parking.
Does 760 Catherine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Catherine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Catherine have a pool?
No, 760 Catherine does not have a pool.
Does 760 Catherine have accessible units?
No, 760 Catherine does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Catherine have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Catherine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Catherine have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Catherine does not have units with air conditioning.
