Carriage House of Muskegon
Carriage House of Muskegon

1890 Carriage Rd · (231) 674-8023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1890 Carriage Rd, Muskegon, MI 49442

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
Welcome to Carriage House Apartments and Townhomes; an affordable community on the east side of Muskegon, Mich., offering one, two & three bedroom apartments and townhomes. You will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.

Carriage House Apartments and Townhomes of Muskegon is located on Quarterline Road between Apple Avenue (M-46) and Marquette Avenue. Transportation around Muskegon is a breeze with stops on several MATS bus routes and close access to US-31. Carriage House Apartment and Townhomes of Muskegon offers several community amenities, including multiple playgrounds and recreation areas, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The pet-friendly apartment homes at Carriage House Muskegon feature spacious closets, partially fenced patios and several paid utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House of Muskegon have any available units?
Carriage House of Muskegon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Muskegon, MI.
How much is rent in Muskegon, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House of Muskegon have?
Some of Carriage House of Muskegon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House of Muskegon currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House of Muskegon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House of Muskegon pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House of Muskegon is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House of Muskegon offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House of Muskegon offers parking.
Does Carriage House of Muskegon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House of Muskegon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House of Muskegon have a pool?
No, Carriage House of Muskegon does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House of Muskegon have accessible units?
No, Carriage House of Muskegon does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House of Muskegon have units with dishwashers?
No, Carriage House of Muskegon does not have units with dishwashers.
