Carriage House of Muskegon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse playground

Welcome to Carriage House Apartments and Townhomes; an affordable community on the east side of Muskegon, Mich., offering one, two & three bedroom apartments and townhomes. You will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.



Carriage House Apartments and Townhomes of Muskegon is located on Quarterline Road between Apple Avenue (M-46) and Marquette Avenue. Transportation around Muskegon is a breeze with stops on several MATS bus routes and close access to US-31. Carriage House Apartment and Townhomes of Muskegon offers several community amenities, including multiple playgrounds and recreation areas, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The pet-friendly apartment homes at Carriage House Muskegon feature spacious closets, partially fenced patios and several paid utilities.