Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI with parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
906 E Dallas Ave
906 East Dallas Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available Sep 1. No showings until you send proof of earnings. This is a newly remodeled 1500 square foot home. Four beds, two full baths, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage, new privacy fence.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28842 Herbert St
28842 Herbert Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
1107 E Kalama Ave
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with breezway to attached 2 car garage. Great location and quiet setting. Great neighborhood. All appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer.Great floor plan with ample space.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30193 PALMER Boulevard
30193 Palmer Street, Madison Heights, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1918 sqft
5 bedroom 3 full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with bathroom located on the main floor. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
286 E 13 MILE Road
286 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$960
1093 sqft
UNIT 202!! Upper Ranch Condo. Large condo with open concept and spacious bedrooms. Located in rear of complex. Laundry facility on entry level. Covered parking and storage closet in hall next to unit. Close to major highways and shopping.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI

1 of 24

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
1545 Connie Avenue
1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
27765 GOLDIN
27765 Goldin Drive, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN RANCH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOOR, FINSHED BASEMENT, NEWER ROOF, WINDOWS, BATH, AND KITCHEN. CENTRAL AIR, ONE CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO FREE WAY AND SHOPPING MALL. SATISFACTORY CREDIT REPORT AND EMPLOYMENT LETTER. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5625 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
719 E 13 MILE Road
719 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1032 sqft
This is an adorable 2 bedroom updated home with large fenced yard with one car garage. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. refinished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. beautiful new bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
808 N DORCHESTER Avenue
808 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1807 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath house for lease. The custom kitchen boasts granite counters, quality clean steel appliances, slate tile flooring, and maple cabinetry. Bathrooms also have granite counters and tile floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32954 Norwood Dr
32954 Norwood Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Brick ranch home located on the corner with a semi finished basement.2 Car Detached garage. Central air and ceiling fans. Living room. Kitchen with electric stove, Fridge and Microwave. Covered enclosed patio.Vinyl Windows.Home is Move in ready.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2397 Bradford Court
2397 Bradford Court, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
$1600 /3 bedrooms 1.5 bath condo in warren - Property Id: 54414 "$1600 monthly rent .,beautiful 3 bedroom condo ,1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Madison Heights, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

