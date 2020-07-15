Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI with balconies

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28842 Herbert St
28842 Herbert Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
$
23 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2207 Mace Ave
2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
973 sqft
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32954 Norwood Dr
32954 Norwood Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Brick ranch home located on the corner with a semi finished basement.2 Car Detached garage. Central air and ceiling fans. Living room. Kitchen with electric stove, Fridge and Microwave. Covered enclosed patio.Vinyl Windows.Home is Move in ready.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1927 DORCHESTER CRT
1927 Dorchester Court, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 1,200 square foot condo within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. This condo offers two upper master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
54 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
4 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1480 sqft
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
18820 Fenelon St
18820 Fenelon Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
672 sqft
"Move-in Special: A Fridge and Gas Stove will be installed upon Lease Signing if you sign for a 2 year Lease.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7061 Rivard Ave
7061 Rivard Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Ranch Home with 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Tile floor in the kitchen and in the bathroom. Nice concrete patio area in the back yard. The back yard is fenced in. There is also a shed for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1824 SHIRE Court
1824 Shire Court, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1286 sqft
Coventry Park town home in quiet, pleasant location backing to open common area. Parking conveniently located steps from front door. Two large bedrooms with wall of closets upstairs connected to common full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Madison Heights, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Madison Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

