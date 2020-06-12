/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
67 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1682 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
927 W TWELVE MILE Road
927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard .
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
434 HILTON Road
434 Hilton Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1506 sqft
Great condo in Ferndale, close to freeways for an easy commute. Open area living space with lots of light. Large bonus room on entry level . Two car attached garage. Must have a credit score over 700.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
333 E Parent Avenue
333 East Parent Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
881 sqft
Industrial style lofts a short walk from all the action in Downtown Royal Oak and an award winning market less than 1 block away. Features include stained concrete floors, 11 ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1423 CHESAPEAKE
1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1398 sqft
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2081 E MAPLE Road
2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony.
