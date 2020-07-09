All apartments in Macomb County
Macomb County, MI
8115 Downing Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

8115 Downing Street

8115 Downing St · (586) 799-2775
Location

8115 Downing St, Macomb County, MI 48094

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,019

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
new construction
New Construction Apartments. Three Bedroom 2& 1/2 Bath Townhome style Apartment for lease. 2Car Attached Garage, Private Entrance, Full size Washer & Dryer included, All Appliances included. Located in the Kirkway Community - 6, 12 & 24 month leases available. This community offers a 24-hour fitness center, heated pool, business center, 24-hour maintenance, curbside trash pick-up, community parties and activities! This is also a pet friendly community which offers a dog run (restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 Downing Street have any available units?
8115 Downing Street has a unit available for $2,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8115 Downing Street have?
Some of 8115 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
8115 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 8115 Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 8115 Downing Street offers parking.
Does 8115 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8115 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 Downing Street have a pool?
Yes, 8115 Downing Street has a pool.
Does 8115 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 8115 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8115 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8115 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8115 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
