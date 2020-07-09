8115 Downing Street

Amenities
New Construction Apartments. Three Bedroom 2& 1/2 Bath Townhome style Apartment for lease. 2Car Attached Garage, Private Entrance, Full size Washer & Dryer included, All Appliances included. Located in the Kirkway Community - 6, 12 & 24 month leases available. This community offers a 24-hour fitness center, heated pool, business center, 24-hour maintenance, curbside trash pick-up, community parties and activities! This is also a pet friendly community which offers a dog run (restrictions apply).