NEWLY RENOVATED-BUSY-IDEAL LOCATION-GREAT RATES!!! APPROVED FOR A RESTAURANT from TWP! Newly remodeled Auburn Ryan Plaza (center has fascia updated on whole frontage with newly resurfaced parking lot and landscape), Strip Mall with tenants like Mid-Eastern market and real estate office. Excellent demographics with high exposure in the Sterling Heights & Shelby Twp. market. Plaza is located near River Bends Park and in very close proximity to Hall Rd./M-59. There are several multi-family communities surrounding this beautiful development that are within walking distance and one being developed a short walk away. Move your current business or start a new one. Great rate and fantastic location.