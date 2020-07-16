All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:25 PM

38215 Circle

38215 Circle Dr · (586) 243-9595
Location

38215 Circle Dr, Macomb County, MI 48045

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st. Have you ever dreamed of living on the waterfront? Have a boat, kayak or paddle board? Here's your opportunity to come & enjoy! Awesome layout caters to the water! Two door walls lead to a tiered deck, generous yard space & gorgeous canal front. Shore up your boat along the 50 ft of boardwalk. Water ways to Metro Beach, Black River, Clinton River & Lake St. Clair. Excellent rental with long term tenancy available. Many updates over past yr. Beautifully refinished hardwd flrs, all new paint in light neutrals, installation of carpet & top grade pad, fridge, washer & dryer. Kitchen has lg pantry, plenty of cabinets with pull outs, 9 drawers & a snack bar. Granite surround gas fireplace. Ceramic tile bath equipped with granite like formica counters, vanity and an oversized linen/bathroom storage closet. Spacious bedrooms. White faux blinds. Double wide shed. 2 car tandem carport. Showing upon landlord pre approval. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38215 Circle have any available units?
38215 Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38215 Circle have?
Some of 38215 Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38215 Circle currently offering any rent specials?
38215 Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38215 Circle pet-friendly?
No, 38215 Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 38215 Circle offer parking?
Yes, 38215 Circle offers parking.
Does 38215 Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38215 Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38215 Circle have a pool?
No, 38215 Circle does not have a pool.
Does 38215 Circle have accessible units?
No, 38215 Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 38215 Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38215 Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 38215 Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 38215 Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
