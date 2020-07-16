38215 Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st. Have you ever dreamed of living on the waterfront? Have a boat, kayak or paddle board? Here's your opportunity to come & enjoy! Awesome layout caters to the water! Two door walls lead to a tiered deck, generous yard space & gorgeous canal front. Shore up your boat along the 50 ft of boardwalk. Water ways to Metro Beach, Black River, Clinton River & Lake St. Clair. Excellent rental with long term tenancy available. Many updates over past yr. Beautifully refinished hardwd flrs, all new paint in light neutrals, installation of carpet & top grade pad, fridge, washer & dryer. Kitchen has lg pantry, plenty of cabinets with pull outs, 9 drawers & a snack bar. Granite surround gas fireplace. Ceramic tile bath equipped with granite like formica counters, vanity and an oversized linen/bathroom storage closet. Spacious bedrooms. White faux blinds. Double wide shed. 2 car tandem carport. Showing upon landlord pre approval. Agent owned.