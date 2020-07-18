Great lower one bedroom condo in Clinton Twp. Within walking distance to lots of shopping. All appliances included. Tons of storage area. Ready for immediate occupancy. Please contact us at 586-978.4444 to schedule a showing. This gem will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have any available units?
21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macomb County, MI.
What amenities does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have?
Some of 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 currently offering any rent specials?
21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.