Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3

21761 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21761 Hillside Drive, Macomb County, MI 48035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great lower one bedroom condo in Clinton Twp. Within walking distance to lots of shopping. All appliances included. Tons of storage area. Ready for immediate occupancy. Please contact us at 586-978.4444 to schedule a showing. This gem will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have any available units?
21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macomb County, MI.
What amenities does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have?
Some of 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 currently offering any rent specials?
21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 pet-friendly?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 offer parking?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not offer parking.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have a pool?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not have a pool.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have accessible units?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21761 Hillside Dr Apt A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
