Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21173 Suffolk St

21173 Suffolk Street · (248) 480-8840
Location

21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI 48035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch. Nice entry at the front door. Large front porch accented by white railings. Updated ranch with finished basement! Sharp newer kitchen with eating area. Oak cabinets. Appliances stay. Door to patio and backyard. Hardwood floors in living rm & bedrooms. Tastefully painted. Updated bath features white vanity, ceramic floor & nickel finish fixtures. Vinyl windows. Open layout. Outstanding basement! Fantastic space to have a family rm or kids play area. There is also an additional nook great for an office. Plenty of storage. Laundry room has washer and dryer. C/a. Fenced yard. Patio. Landscaped. Garage with opener. Non-smokers. Looking for multi year lease.
Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.

(RLNE5894201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

