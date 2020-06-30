21173 Suffolk St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch. Nice entry at the front door. Large front porch accented by white railings. Updated ranch with finished basement! Sharp newer kitchen with eating area. Oak cabinets. Appliances stay. Door to patio and backyard. Hardwood floors in living rm & bedrooms. Tastefully painted. Updated bath features white vanity, ceramic floor & nickel finish fixtures. Vinyl windows. Open layout. Outstanding basement! Fantastic space to have a family rm or kids play area. There is also an additional nook great for an office. Plenty of storage. Laundry room has washer and dryer. C/a. Fenced yard. Patio. Landscaped. Garage with opener. Non-smokers. Looking for multi year lease.

