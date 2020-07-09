14072 Lakeside Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage. Large kitchen w/ all appliances and a balcony off the kitchen through the door wall, also a 2nd floor powder room. Up one more level and find 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and a nice laundry closet to make life easier. Live/work atmosphere offers a unique and modern concept in living that stays ahead of today's very fast paced life style. Close to everything you can think of, shopping, eating, gym, church and schools. Come take a look today...