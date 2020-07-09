All apartments in Macomb County
14072 Lakeside Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

14072 Lakeside Blvd

14072 Lakeside Boulevard North · (586) 630-6949
Location

14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI 48315

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage. Large kitchen w/ all appliances and a balcony off the kitchen through the door wall, also a 2nd floor powder room. Up one more level and find 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and a nice laundry closet to make life easier. Live/work atmosphere offers a unique and modern concept in living that stays ahead of today's very fast paced life style. Close to everything you can think of, shopping, eating, gym, church and schools. Come take a look today...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have any available units?
14072 Lakeside Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have?
Some of 14072 Lakeside Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14072 Lakeside Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14072 Lakeside Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14072 Lakeside Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 14072 Lakeside Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14072 Lakeside Blvd offers parking.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14072 Lakeside Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have a pool?
No, 14072 Lakeside Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14072 Lakeside Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14072 Lakeside Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14072 Lakeside Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14072 Lakeside Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
