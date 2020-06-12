Apartment List
259 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clements Circle
1 Unit Available
10020 Seltzer St
10020 Seltzer Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement 3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21625 Jacksonville St
21625 Jacksonville Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21625 Jacksonville St in Farmington Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18658 Indian
18658 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Bathroom is nicely updated. There is a 1.5 car garage, a fenced yard, and a partially finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11791 COLUMBIA
11791 Columbia, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move right in to this Fantastic completely updated 3 bdrm, 2 baths, brick ranch in terrific Redford location.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15885 Lexington
15885 Lexington, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 5 miles of Livonia
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
85 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale Park
1 Unit Available
16709 Pierson
16709 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1174 sqft
16709 Pierson Available 07/01/20 16709 Pierson - (RLNE5830884)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20491 Norborne
20491 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
906 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Redford ranch (8 Mile and Beech Daly) with long driveway, detached garage, covered front porch and back patio. Beautiful first floor that includes hardwood floors, kitchen with bar area and dining room.

June 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Livonia rent trends were flat over the past month

Livonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Livonia stand at $937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. Livonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Livonia, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Livonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Livonia, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Livonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Livonia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Livonia.
    • While Livonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Livonia than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

