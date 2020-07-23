Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

524 N. Pine Available 09/01/20 3-BDR House near LCC - Hardwood Floors - Pet Friendly - 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-story house located just 4 blocks west of LCC. Enclosed front porch. Original hardwood floors throughout. One bedroom and half bath on first floor. Two bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Formal dining room. Large living room. Unfinished basement with entry door. Washer/dryer hook-up in basement. Nice size back yard with mature shade trees. 1-car detached garage. Shared drive. Pet friendly (limit 2). $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance. No smoking allowed.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.



(RLNE3038585)