Lansing, MI
524 N. Pine
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

524 N. Pine

524 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 North Pine Street, Lansing, MI 48933
Downtown Lansing

Amenities

524 N. Pine Available 09/01/20 3-BDR House near LCC - Hardwood Floors - Pet Friendly - 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-story house located just 4 blocks west of LCC. Enclosed front porch. Original hardwood floors throughout. One bedroom and half bath on first floor. Two bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Formal dining room. Large living room. Unfinished basement with entry door. Washer/dryer hook-up in basement. Nice size back yard with mature shade trees. 1-car detached garage. Shared drive. Pet friendly (limit 2). $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance. No smoking allowed.

$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.

(RLNE3038585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 N. Pine have any available units?
524 N. Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 N. Pine have?
Some of 524 N. Pine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 N. Pine currently offering any rent specials?
524 N. Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 N. Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 N. Pine is pet friendly.
Does 524 N. Pine offer parking?
Yes, 524 N. Pine offers parking.
Does 524 N. Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 N. Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 N. Pine have a pool?
No, 524 N. Pine does not have a pool.
Does 524 N. Pine have accessible units?
No, 524 N. Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 524 N. Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 N. Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
