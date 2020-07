Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Large Lot and Enclosed Back Yard



*Fixer Upper Home* with Outstanding potential



Owner financing available with 10% down payment.



Lease option to purchase also available.



We welcome agents and we pay 3%. And we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down



Text or email today for more information about this home.

404 936 5777



(RLNE2477713)