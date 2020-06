Amenities

3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/15/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck. Half bath located on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Double closets in the master bedroom. New wood laminate flooring throughout. Fresh paint and neutral colors throughout. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced back yard. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.



No Pets Allowed



