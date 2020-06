Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD.



Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. 1-car attached garage. Pet friendly (limit 2). $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. No smoking allowed.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



(RLNE5778740)