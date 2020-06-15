All apartments in Lansing
1724 Maplewood Avenue

1724 Maplewood Avenue · (517) 886-0122
Location

1724 Maplewood Avenue, Lansing, MI 48910
Fabulous Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home is for rent at $895.00, per month. All three bedrooms located upstairs. There is an enclosed front porch, unfinished basement with wash & dryer hookups, and a garage out back for storage.

Rental rate is $895.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee, plus security deposit.

*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com

This home is available for mid July 2020

Please email Prime Property Management at: primepmanagement@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
1724 Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 1724 Maplewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Maplewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Maplewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Maplewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1724 Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1724 Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Maplewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
