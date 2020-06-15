1724 Maplewood Avenue

Amenities
This adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home is for rent at $895.00, per month. All three bedrooms located upstairs. There is an enclosed front porch, unfinished basement with wash & dryer hookups, and a garage out back for storage.
Rental rate is $895.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee, plus security deposit.
*Applications are available online at our website: https://primepmanagement.managebuilding.com
This home is available for mid July 2020
Please email Prime Property Management at: primepmanagement@gmail.com