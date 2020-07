Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future. All of these units include ALL utilities!



Come check it out! Text or email for showing times.



Close to REO Town activities, Cooley Law School, LCC, the list goes on!



(RLNE5362593)