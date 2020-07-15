1200 Maryland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C. The location cannot be beat! Enjoy easy access to nearby highways and take advantage of nearby amenities including colleges, parks, shopping, and all East Lansing has to offer. Flooded with natural light, the bright interior is both functional for everyday living yet still perfect for entertaining loved ones. Making mornings brighter, refresh and prepare for the day in the updated bathroom. Take a breath of fresh air as you relax underneath the covered front porch, the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day. In an ideal location, this charming home is only available to those who act now!