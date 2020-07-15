All apartments in Lansing
Lansing, MI
1200 Maryland Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

1200 Maryland Ave

1200 Maryland Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Lansing
Location

1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI 48906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C. The location cannot be beat! Enjoy easy access to nearby highways and take advantage of nearby amenities including colleges, parks, shopping, and all East Lansing has to offer. Flooded with natural light, the bright interior is both functional for everyday living yet still perfect for entertaining loved ones. Making mornings brighter, refresh and prepare for the day in the updated bathroom. Take a breath of fresh air as you relax underneath the covered front porch, the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day. In an ideal location, this charming home is only available to those who act now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Maryland Ave have any available units?
1200 Maryland Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Maryland Ave have?
Some of 1200 Maryland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Maryland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 1200 Maryland Ave offer parking?
No, 1200 Maryland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Maryland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 1200 Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
