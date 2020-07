Amenities

1023-2 N. Walnut Available 09/01/20 Remodeled 1-BDR 1-BTH Apt Near LCC/Cooley- Pet Friendly - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level. Spacious bedroom. Bathroom has stand-up shower only, no tub. Private entrance with a covered back and front porches. Shared parking behind complex with plenty of space. Near Cooley Law School and LCC. Close to the City Market. Pet friendly upon owner approval (max 1 dog, max 2 cats). Small dogs only. $200 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. No smoking allowed. Owner maintains lawn/snow. Heat/water/sewer/trash included. Tenant pays electric and gas (for stove only). Rent is increased $75 for each additional occupant.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.



(RLNE2379995)