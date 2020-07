Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym tennis court accessible garage parking pool bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal volleyball court

Summer Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo, Michigan has everything you need for great apartment home living. Situated in a rural area close to great shopping, restaurants, schools, and entertainment, everything is within reach. Local highways are in close proximity, and you will have easy access to public transportation, so getting around will be effortless. If an apartment close to campus is on your agenda, we are located just a few miles from Western Michigan University.