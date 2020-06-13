31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Kalamazoo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
Kenbrooke Court Condominiums
3506 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Townhouse style 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo, near WMU, with central air, private entrance, enclosed patio, stove, frig, dishwasher, assigned parking, community pool and site laundry. (RLNE5743994)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan
1 Unit Available
605 W Kalamazoo Ave 2
605 W Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 GREAT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 170132 Great 2 bedroom apartment available Aug 1st. This apartment was remodeled 2 years ago and in good condition. Close to WMU, K College and downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 W Lovell St
723 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1615 sqft
Available 08/03/20 GREAT LOCATION - Property Id: 108275 This is a 4 bedroom in a great location to WMU, K College downtown entertainment. Extra room for an office or storage. Plenty of space in basement for storage. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 W Walnut St
708 West Walnut Street, Kalamazoo, MI
7 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available Aug. 1, 2019 All wood floor beautiful 2500 Sqft house. 7 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 large kitchens, 2 full bathrooms, washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking spaces. Awesome bar in basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
827 W Cedar St
827 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,485
1688 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! 827 Cedar Street is located near the corner of Davis and Cedar, which is just east of campus and near the Lovell bus stop that runs to campus.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
513 Oak St
513 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** This 4 BR house is located in the Vine neighborhood between Cedar Street and Walnut Street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
414 Davis St
414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,440
1724 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
819 Oak St
819 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Fall 2020! This property features 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located at the heart of the Vine Neighborhood near the corner of Oak and Vine. Home has hardwood floors, an enclosed front porch, and a newer kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
621 Minor Ave
621 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1678 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 4 Bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the vine district. Located on the first floor of this home is one bedroom, a dinning room, the living room and kitchen as well as an office space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
623 Wheaton Ave
623 Wheaton Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1768 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
FALL LEASING 2020! Located in the Vine neighborhood on a Wheaton - this large home is ideal for those looking to be near downtown and WMU/K College. Not many homes have 2 full and 2 half bathrooms in this area. Off street parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.
City Guide for Kalamazoo, MI

Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kalamazoo, MI

Finding an apartment in Kalamazoo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

