Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, MI

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7643 Blackmar Cir
7643 Blackmar Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1387 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Currently occupied, available 8/1/2020. End unit condo w/ pond views in highly desirable Woodbridge Hills. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the great room with fireplace and walk-out deck.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Westnedge
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5215 E S Ave
5215 East S Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Vicksburg. Conveniently located just off Sprinkle Road. Full basement and storage shed offers plenty of extra storage space. (RLNE4144073)
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Edison
1721 Egleston Ave
1721 Egleston Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located on the eastern edge of the Edison Neighborhood. This home offers off street parking, main floor laundry, and a low maintenance yard. $35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. $300.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
West Main HIll
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Vine
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
541 Washburn Ave
541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Knollwood
1113 Kimbark Ave
1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen.

