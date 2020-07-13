/
pet friendly apartments
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, MI
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.
7643 Blackmar Cir
7643 Blackmar Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1387 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Currently occupied, available 8/1/2020. End unit condo w/ pond views in highly desirable Woodbridge Hills. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the great room with fireplace and walk-out deck.
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.
South Westnedge
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)
5215 E S Ave
5215 East S Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom home in Vicksburg. Conveniently located just off Sprinkle Road. Full basement and storage shed offers plenty of extra storage space. (RLNE4144073)
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.
Edison
1721 Egleston Ave
1721 Egleston Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located on the eastern edge of the Edison Neighborhood. This home offers off street parking, main floor laundry, and a low maintenance yard. $35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. $300.
Millwood
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.
West Main HIll
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.
Vine
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.
Central Business District
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.
Eastwood
541 Washburn Ave
541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft.
Knollwood
1113 Kimbark Ave
1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen.