/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goshen, IN
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Tulip Blvd*
134 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1193 sqft
134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 New Street*
214 New Street, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
1472 sqft
214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Winchester Trails
400 Winchester Trail, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1216 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290 SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Redspire Blvd.*
128 Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2770 sqft
128 Redspire Blvd.
1 of 9
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 The Willows
121 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1344 sqft
Downsize to Beautiful New Home. Only 1 Left - Property Id: 309121 Gorgeous, new energy efficient home at The Willows community in Goshen. Stimulus Deal on now.
Results within 1 mile of Goshen
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
65719 SR 15*
65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Historic Roosevelt
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Historic Roosevelt
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Tipton Area
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
Results within 10 miles of Goshen
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Impact
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Central
509 W High St
509 West High Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Elkhart Apartments - Property Id: 311710 Experience Elkhart living at 509 W High St. 509 W High St offers a blend of style and comfort. Newly renovated 2 bedrooms & 3 bedrooms available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Haines Dr
212 Haines Drive, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1825 sqft
Villas at Lexington Landing - Property Id: 315034 For Lease, with access to St. Joseph River, 55 and old, no smoking, pets welcome with $75 per month fee. Beautiful setting and landscaped for privacy. Drive by now for to check this beauty out.