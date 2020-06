Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath with walk in shower. Upstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom and additional bonus space with built in shelves. Washer/dryer is shared with the downstairs unit and is located in the basement. Unattached 1 car garage.