Kalamazoo, MI
813 Hoffman Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

813 Hoffman Ct

813 Hoffman Court · (269) 254-8561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**FALL LEASING 2020**
Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College. This home has 4-bedrooms, and one bath, beautiful wood flooring in all bedrooms and living areas, a small enclosed porch, and a full basement.
$35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.
$400.00 cleaning fee.
$35.00 administrative fee.
Tenants(s) responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Hoffman Ct have any available units?
813 Hoffman Ct has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
Is 813 Hoffman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
813 Hoffman Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Hoffman Ct pet-friendly?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct offer parking?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not offer parking.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct have a pool?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct have accessible units?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Hoffman Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Hoffman Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
