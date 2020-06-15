813 Hoffman Ct

Amenities

**FALL LEASING 2020**

Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College. This home has 4-bedrooms, and one bath, beautiful wood flooring in all bedrooms and living areas, a small enclosed porch, and a full basement.

$35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.

$400.00 cleaning fee.

$35.00 administrative fee.

Tenants(s) responsible for all utilities.