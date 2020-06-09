733 Minor Ave

Amenities

Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck. The home has many additional amenities besides the following: cable in all rooms, central air, washer dryer, dishwasher, large over sized tile shower, built in kitchen table, 2 refrigerators, beautiful wood work, garage storage, plenty of yard space, large bedrooms and new water heater along with a high efficiency furnace. This is must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4672604)