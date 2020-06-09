All apartments in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI
733 Minor Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

733 Minor Ave

733 Minor Avenue · (269) 317-2061
Location

733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Vine

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,995

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck. The home has many additional amenities besides the following: cable in all rooms, central air, washer dryer, dishwasher, large over sized tile shower, built in kitchen table, 2 refrigerators, beautiful wood work, garage storage, plenty of yard space, large bedrooms and new water heater along with a high efficiency furnace. This is must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Minor Ave have any available units?
733 Minor Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Minor Ave have?
Some of 733 Minor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Minor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
733 Minor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Minor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 733 Minor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 733 Minor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 733 Minor Ave does offer parking.
Does 733 Minor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Minor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Minor Ave have a pool?
No, 733 Minor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 733 Minor Ave have accessible units?
No, 733 Minor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Minor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Minor Ave has units with dishwashers.
