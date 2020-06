Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

**FALL LEASING 2020**

Historic 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located downtown within blocks of the Kalamazoo Mall and Central Business District. Its 2 blocks from the Kalamazoo mall and features the original woodwork that makes the historic homes so special. It has ample living space with a full dining room and spacious kitchen. Parking is tight on this narrow alley, however there is room for 2 small cars. There is additional parking just a few doors down that can be used if needed as well. There is a washer and dryer in basement.

$35.00 application fee for every applicant over 18 years of age.

$400.00 cleaning fee.

$35.00 administrative fee.

Tenant(s) are responsible for ALL utilities.