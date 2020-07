Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

412 Fisher is a 3 bedroom home very close to downtown Kalamazoo! This home has also received a lot of upgrades including: kitchen counters, full interior painting, a brand new front porch and new washer and dryer!



There are 3 large bedrooms and an oversized bathroom with 2 showers and a tub! The kitchen is well equipped including a dishwasher and microwave!



There is plenty of room in the driveway for off-street parking and a mud room off the rear entry.



This home is easy to see using our self-showing Rently lockbox!



No smoking and No pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.