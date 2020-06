Amenities

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided. There is an old safe in the center of the condo that can be used as a safe or as a closet as well. Hardwood throughout. Includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Trash, water & snow removal included. Available 06/01/19.