1420 W Michigan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils range

Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you. Next door to Waldo's Tavern and across the street from the student Rec Center, Waldo Stadium and Kanley Track-- as well as being walking-distance from class-- this is the ultimate location for a fun-filled and convenient college lifestyle. With a remodeled living room/bar area, NEW main floor laundry facilities, a sheltered grill area, and safe front door parking, and other amenities, this is the perfect home for any college student.



