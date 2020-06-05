All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

1420 W Michigan Ave

1420 West Michigan Avenue · (269) 342-1488
Location

1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
West Main HIll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 W. Michigan #1 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you. Next door to Waldo's Tavern and across the street from the student Rec Center, Waldo Stadium and Kanley Track-- as well as being walking-distance from class-- this is the ultimate location for a fun-filled and convenient college lifestyle. With a remodeled living room/bar area, NEW main floor laundry facilities, a sheltered grill area, and safe front door parking, and other amenities, this is the perfect home for any college student.

(RLNE87493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

