3 bedroom apartments
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3517 Hickory St.
3517 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
760 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32035 Cheboygan Ct
32035 Cheboygan Ct, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
Updated 970 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath Westland Duplex (Palmer and Venoy). Large living room and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted. Both units available. Water included. Refrigerator/Stove to be provided after move in. Must See. Wont Last.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
28440 JOHN HAUK Street
28440 John Hauk Street, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Completely remodeled ranch home in prime location. Perfect for a first time home buyer new roof new cabinets with granite countertops new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. All new carpeting. The home has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Inkster
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
36227 Vinewood Street
36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)
